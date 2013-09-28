Never ever one for subtlety, M Missoni's summer '14 wares are just as loud as ever. But, this season the fashion house chose to go a little softer, without getting soft — if you know what we mean. With hazy squiggles and smudged chevrons, the iconic Missoni patterns get an eye-blurringly makeover for summer '14.
Dutch wax cloth patterns and Kente cloths are an obvious influence, and lots of oversized, stiff silhouettes look nearly reminiscent of Kanga tunics and robes. It's a departure for M Missoni, but one that feels just as optimistically youthful and adventurous as its piled-on, mixed-up collections from seasons past. And with unconventional layering and easy-to-copy styling quirks (Must. Buy. Neckerchief!), this is definitely a collection for the books. Click through for a little energy boost — trust, you won't be needing that extra shot of espresso later!