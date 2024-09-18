There’s a Crisis of Missing Latinas. But the U.S. Refuses to Acknowledge It

Knowing there was no time to waste as the first 24 hours after someone goes missing are the most crucial, the Miranda-Rosa family took matters into their own hands, calling on relatives, friends like me (I have known Miranda-Rosa for 20 years, first becoming close friends in high school), and the community to retrace Miranda-Rosa’s last route on her E-Pass and search the park. Two days later, a family friend located Miranda-Rosa’s vehicle stationed in an area where overnight parking is forbidden. Her keys, wallet, and phone were found inside her black 2011 Chevrolet HHR. Since the car was technically parked in Orange County, that police department joined the investigation and led the search, bringing in rescue dogs and drones. They ended the park search two days later because there were no signs of Miranda-Rosa. When they called off the probe, her sister fell to the ground.