There’s a Crisis of Missing Latinas. But the U.S. Refuses to Acknowledge It

"Across the United States, and especially in the South, there are thousands of cases much like Miranda-Rosa’s: missing Latina women and girls whose disappearances are rarely known or solved."
"When a group of people — such as Latinas, or Black, or Indigenous women — is not discussed, it sends a message that these are people who are not worth fighting for or spending our resources on."
"I just knew at that moment that the chances of finding her would be minimal."
"We have to take care of ourselves because the system won’t take care of us. The police won’t save us."
"The Latina and Black women and girl victims are more likely to be portrayed as risk-takers and as ‘bad’ women."
"She is missing. The point is to find her and find out what happened."
"We judge people for their choices, when the reality is that no one is perfect. There is no perfect victim. And victim-blaming takes away the focus on the perpetrator — who is 100% responsible."
"If it was a white girl who sent that text and didn’t make it home, they would have been all over Georgia looking for her."
"My bubble of the beautiful U.S.A we live in was popped. It’s fake. We live under the impression that we are protected, that we are free. But it’s a façade."