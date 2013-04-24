Jason Wu's diffusion line Miss Wu, in its second season, is shaping up to be the kind of line that leads by example. Specifically, when it comes to styling a killer ensemble. Priced a bit more wallet-friendly than the original, Michelle Obama-loved Jason Wu line, Miss Wu takes a bit more casual and playful approach to fall '13 with a collection that flourishes with graphic prints and a lookbook that pairs them together with a quirky, flirty touch.
Exclusively available at Nordstrom, Miss Wu may have been originally intended for younger audiences, but we beg to differ. Bold prints and colors, statement collars, and the perfect pair of leather gloves are offerings to be enjoyed by women of all ages. See the entire collection in the slides ahead, with some of our favorite style tips included.