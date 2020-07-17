Misha Nonoo Reimagined This Meghan Markle-Approved Shirt

In another ahead-of-its-time move, during the 2016 Spring New York Fashion Week, Nonoo showed her new collection virtually on Instagram. “[Back then,] I really wanted to think about how I could do something differently, and marketing is all about spreading your message in the right way, and I didn’t feel like the right way was to continue to do runway shows when only a few people who weren’t even my consumers — they were fashion editors or buyers at department shows — coming to my show,” she says. “I thought, Why am I spending all this time and money and effort marketing to them for them to hopefully tell the consumer? I have this tool on Instagram, why don’t I use this to my advantage and speak straight to my customer?”