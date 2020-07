Misha Nonoo Reimagined This Meghan Markle-Approved Shirt

To this day, the Husband Shirt silhouette, an oversized button-down, remains one of the brand’s most popular items. “Based on the fact that it has been seen in such a high-profile way, people really loved it, and I think they loved the way it was styled in that appearance, and it kind of just took a life of its own,” Nonoo says. “It was the linchpin of the collection before, and I think that it really became the linchpin ever after.” Since then, Nonoo reinvented it in a variety of colors and materials, in maternity while she was pregnant with her first child, and, following the beginning of the pandemic, with a hidden collar message "Distance, not distant," a donation from which goes to frontline healthcare efforts through the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response team. “We’re very much a values-driven business, and I think that, for all of us on the team, myself particularly, my heart went out to the people who were on the frontlines working day in, day out tirelessly, putting their own life at risk to help others,” she says. “I thought the least we can do is to offer contributions, and then offer gift cards to healthcare workers.”