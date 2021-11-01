Mirror, mirror on the wall, what's the fairest deal of all? (Hint: It's this one.)
High-tech home fitness brand Mirror is celebrating Black Friday early by granting access to its best deal of the year all month long. From November 1, you can get $500 off plus free delivery and installation (a total value of $750) on any package when you use promo code HOLIDAY21 at checkout.
The entry-level (not that there's anything remotely "entry-level" about this extremely sophisticated piece of home workout equipment) Mirror Basic package starts at $1,495 (plus a $39/month subscription to the Mirror's unlimited live and on-demand workout library), but will be discounted to $995 for the duration of the sale. Should you crave premium add-ons like Lululemon workout and yoga gear, we suggest Mirror's most popular package, the Essentials. For $1,195 (from $1,695), you get the Mirror, plus a heart rate monitor, fitness band pack, stickers, Lululemon yoga mat (and strap), yoga block, and foam roller. $1,345 (from $1,845) for the Family package, which includes the aforementioned swag for two.
Ready to shop? Compare all the discounted Mirror package options below, and find the one that's best for you (or someone who's been really good this year).
