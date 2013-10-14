New York-based jewelry designer Jennifer Wang may only be on her first collection for Ming Yu Wang, but she's already proved she can capture our attention and stir our senses. For her debut line, she's created a dreamy, red-stained lookbook that's a little dark, a little mysterious, and completely enchanting.
In the spring '13 line-up, geometric jewels gleam throughout the deeply contrasted photos in brass, gold, and silver finishes. Triangles appear on medallion necklaces, cuffs, and rings, speaking to Wang's focus on balance. The collection also features smoky quartz, tiger's eye, and onyx – materials that are timeless and make a subtle statement (one you'll gladly wear on repeat everyday). The pieces are clean with minimal detail, yet with the contrast of the rose lens and shadow-y images, they really shine. See the new collection, in all of its glory, ahead and shop them online when the e-commerce site officially launches this spring.
In the spring '13 line-up, geometric jewels gleam throughout the deeply contrasted photos in brass, gold, and silver finishes. Triangles appear on medallion necklaces, cuffs, and rings, speaking to Wang's focus on balance. The collection also features smoky quartz, tiger's eye, and onyx – materials that are timeless and make a subtle statement (one you'll gladly wear on repeat everyday). The pieces are clean with minimal detail, yet with the contrast of the rose lens and shadow-y images, they really shine. See the new collection, in all of its glory, ahead and shop them online when the e-commerce site officially launches this spring.