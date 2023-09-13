Ming Lee Simmons On Life After College, Her Personal Style, And NYFW Trends

The eldest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons, graduated from New York University this May after attending NYU for an individualized study program focusing on fashion business and consumer behavior.
The 23-year-old told Unbothered that she’s grateful for the support from her family, including her mother, who she says is her “best friend.” She also added that she loves being able to lean into their family group chat between her sister and mom as a stress reliever when things get overwhelming in her life.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Among some of her biggest obstacles during her undergraduate studies was dealing with the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in New York City – which had some of the strictest restrictions across the country in 2020.
Ahead of this season’s New York Fashion Week, we quickly caught up with the model and entrepreneur about what’s next, her fashion inspo, personal style, and more.
Unbothered: How would you describe your personal style?
Ming Lee Simmons: I like classic, clean girl aesthetic and for right now, I’m investing in things that will last longer.
What advice do you have for current fashion students?
MLS: To give yourself the grace you need to grow and remember that the most important thing to remember is to finish.
Who’s on your music playlist? Name some of your favorite artists right now.
MLS: Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey.
What was traveling to Japan this summer with your family like?
MLS: That is a part of my history and heritage and I go to see a lot of places where my grandma grew up.
Tell me about the cultural impact of Baby Phat.
MLS: It was a brand that made you feel good about yourself. It was for the girls. I have a new collection dropping soon with my mom that is fun and flirty. It’s made to make you comfortable and express yourself.
What’s next for you?
MLS: I’m still trying to find my footing, but I want to travel and see the world. I love fashion, and when I travel, I get inspiration.