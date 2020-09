From Palo Santo To Crystals, Millennial Wellness Damages The Communities It Borrows From

Millennial wellness has the unfortunate reputation for quick gratification but that doesn’t mean it can’t change. As we head into uncertain times, many of us will need and want spirituality more than ever. How we choose to engage, educate and practice it will be the making of us. The communities that live most in harmony with the environment are among the oldest on Earth; they are thoughtful, kind and take only what they need. Trends come and go but it is a lesson that is timeless for a reason.