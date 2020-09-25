From Palo Santo To Crystals, Millennial Wellness Damages The Communities It Borrows From

"As with most minerals, it is difficult to know the exact human and environmental cost of the individual crystal in your hand — but we know it is not insignificant," says Payal Sampat, mining program director for Earthworks, a nonprofit organization that works towards protecting the environment and local communities. "Mining has an environmental impact... These crystals aren’t lying around waiting to be plucked up. They must be extracted from the earth, sometimes with significant environmental impacts and often with serious labor violations — including child labor. They would be far more healing to the earth if they were left in the ground."