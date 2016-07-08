We've all heard the ad tagline that milk does a body good. And, while those of you with particular dietary restrictions might disagree (lactose intolerance, anyone?), there are still plenty of benefits when it comes to adding various milk-based beauty products to your skin-care regimen. In fact, its cosmetic virtues are popping up in products everywhere, and we're big fans of its gentle, skin-soothing properties.
To be clear, when we talk about milk properties, we specifically mean lactic acid, a proven skin-softener that gently removes dead skin cells without setting off alarm bells for irritation or dryness. The latest news in dairy-based beauty includes an industry explosion of goat's milk (a favorite on our desks) along with vegan-friendly versions of skin-softening products containing almond and argan-oil-based formulas. Milk proteins and their plant-based facsimiles can deliver baby-soft skin on a level that has to be experienced to be believed.
We've rounded up some of our favorite milk-based beauty products just in time to soothe your winter-worn skin and prep it for warmer spring air. And, when people ask where you got your glow, you can tell them that it was "milk made." Because, quite frankly, it was.