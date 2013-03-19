When we find something we
like love, we tend to hold on real tight — e-commerce shops, included. It can be hard enough to scour the Interwebs for inspiring fashion that doesn't come with a serious case of sticker shock — which is why we keep Mikkat Market in our bookmark tab, ready for opening, shopping, and checking out the new loot that Katherine Kim acquires and styles on herself.
The latest Mikkat Market batch for spring proves that Kim's still cranking out more on-trend and unique selections. Available today, the newest styles capture a little bit of everything we crave for the (eventual) temperature rise, including collared denim dresses and buttoned-up jumpers, pastel prints, and cheeky, artsy graphics on full display. And, taking a hint from Kim's ensembles, the new spring collection comes stocked with colorful accessories to truly help you amplify your personal style.
Okay, enough chit chat — the collection is officially available today, and just in case you needed some additional incentive, R29 readers will be able to score 20% off by simply entering the code "R29MIKKAT" at checkout (the code cannot be applied to shipping costs), good through this Sunday, March 24. Jump ahead to preview some of our favorite looks before breaking out the plastic.