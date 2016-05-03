THIS Is The Haircut Of 2016

We’ve just discovered the mother of all hair hacks: Just set a “Michelle Williams haircut” Google alert and use the most recent pic every time you head to the salon to fast-track haircutting decisions and ixnay any deliberation. This trick will work for life. The style arbiter’s latest look has made it official: No matter what year it is, or where you are in your life, Michelle Williams is rocking your next best cut.
Remember her buttery blonde highlights circa Brokeback Mountain? Or the pixie cut that rivaled Mia Farrow’s? And don’t get us started on 2014’s platinum bob. Williams’ latest enviable hair combines all of 2016’s major hair trends into one super style: a clean bob with baby-lights, baby bangs, and a bit of texture to make it feel cool, not preppy.
Another fan? Kérastase Paris Consulting Hairstylist Matt Fugate (clients include Karlie Kloss and Amber Heard). “You could hide behind the lob, but the shorter bob is more fearless and makes a much more impactful statement,” he says. “I feel this is for the confident woman. Attitude is key with this cut. You have to own it.”
The baby bangs also score points. “It’s more fashion week, less 'day at the beach,'” he says. Taylor Swift is also sporting a version of the cut, after a prototype created for the cover of Vogue won her over. Ultrashort bangs can give round faces a more angular look if the fringe is carved in just right, says Fugate.
With so many celebs already wearing bob-length hair (Kylie Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, and Demi Lovato are a few), it’s only a matter of time before we see more names take the baby-bang plunge as well.
If angling for the cut yourself, Fugate offers this key styling tip: “Apply a tiny bit of styling cream, like Kerastase L’incroyable Blowdry, to damp hair and let it air-dry. The weight of the cream will keep the hair from fluffing up, while keeping the ends defined.”
Hair that’s ultra-modern and easy to style? Consider us in — that is, until Williams switches up her style again.
