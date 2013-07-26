Story from Designers

30+ Printed Meredith Wendell Bags We’ll Gladly Plan Our Outfits Around

Alison Ryncarz
Most of the time, we match our bags to our clothes, but in the case of some irresistible, wildly patterned bags of Meredith Wendell’s ilk, we'll gladly do the opposite. Any one item in her pre-spring ’14 collection that's a collaboration with Ames Bros (comprised of coin purses, bucket bags, and overnight totes) will work as a statement piece — rest assured.
While you'll have to wait until December to pick up one for yourself, we can think of no better way to heat things up once winter's chill sets in. Click through this slideshow and try to find one piece you don’t love. Just try!
Photos: Courtesy of Meredith Wendell

