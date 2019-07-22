Mented Cosmetics Cofounder KJ Miller On Career Pivots, Trusting Your Instincts & Personalizing Products

“I very much value experience over title, over brand name, over a lot of things,” Miller says. “I value experience and I value learning, and I feel like if I’m not always learning, I’m wasting my time.” To keep challenging herself, she tinkered with a handful of business ideas, “but none of them really went anywhere,” she says. Still, she’d caught the entrepreneurship bug and got accepted to Harvard Business School. While attending Harvard (for the second time!), she tried to launch a few other businesses. The one that made it the furthest was a concept called Extensive, a mobile hair salon that catered to Black women using hair extensions. Throughout her second year at Harvard Business School, Miller surveyed more than 100 Black women and interviewed nearly 20 stylists to figure out if there was enough demand for such a service. Ultimately, it wasn’t scalable, but she would follow the same research process while developing Mented.