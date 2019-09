Mented Cosmetics Cofounder KJ Miller On Career Pivots, Trusting Your Instincts & Personalizing Products

Since January 2017, the month Mented first launched, the beauty landscape has changed significantly. A celebrity-owned prestige brand , which launched in September 2017, set the bar high for new brands, which now tend to include about 50 shades of foundation to match the nuance in skin tones. “Women of color deserve lots of options — there shouldn’t just be a brand,” Miller says. “I remember we were mentioned in an article by a writer who was on the hunt for her perfect foundation shade. One of the things she said was, I love [this celebrity’s brand], but her foundation is so mattefying, and that’s just not the look I’m going for. That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with [that] brand, it just means that we all deserve more choice.” Before Mented, Miller worked in retail buying and consulting, went to business school, and piloted a few other business ideas. But she’s never been afraid to pivot to get closer to her goals.