6 Mental Health Victories People Have Celebrated

When I reached the one-year mark of my suicide attempt, I called two friends over to my apartment just to drink champagne and sit on the couch for a chill celebration of the fact that I'd made it that far.
If you live with a mental health issue, you know there are good days and bad days. And you know that milestones are worth celebrating. It's not just the big milestones — it's the everyday victories, like actually getting out of bed or taking your medication.
Whether you're celebrating a week or a month of sobriety, getting through the day without a panic attack, or even asking for help for the first time, it's important to acknowledge the progress you've made. After all, recovering from a mental illness has its ups and downs, and celebrating small victories can help you stay motivated.
Ahead, six people share the mental health victories they've celebrated.
