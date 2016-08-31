Just because it says "F" on your driver's license doesn't mean that you have to stick to the designated women's rack anywhere, much less in thrift stores. There are brilliant treasures to be found in the men's and boys' sections — sometimes for a fraction of the price you'd pay if they were "women's."
In this episode of The Hunt, Kailee McKenzie takes her best friend Sam shopping with her at the Brooklyn thrift store No Relation. Watch as they shop for great graphic tees and denim, and definitely hit up the men's section for some hidden clothing finds.
