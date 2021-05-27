All The Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales That Don’t Suck

Alexandra Polk
Calling all clumsy eaters, messy room-havers, and dust bunny keepers — let’s talk about Memorial Day vacuum sales. If there was ever a time to invest in some new top-notch floor care technology, it’s during this deal-a-palooza holiday weekend and the clock is already tick-tockin’. From now until June 2, you can score Dysons, Sharks, Hoovers, and more top vacuum brands for up to 40% off. But, rather than drowning in the sea of amazing, not-so-great, and downright yawn-worthy Memorial Day discounts, we thought it’d be wise to scout out only the vacuum sales worth our time. A true clean machine should make your life easier — not louder, unproductive, or more frustrating. So toss that broom to the birds, retire your loveable outdated vacuum to the closet (or the dumpster), and take your pick from our comprehensive list of Memorial Day vacuum sales. Below, we’ve got marked-down vacuum cleaners, smart robot vacs, and electric mops that will assuage all of your tidying-up worries for good. The days of crying over spilled milk are gone — thanks to these affordable vacuums, we can just suck it up.
Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales Quick Links

Dyson Vacuums: up to $100 off at Dyson, Amazon, Walmart, or Home Depot
Bissell Vacuums: up to $100 off at Bissell, Walmart, or Bed Bath & Beyond
Shark Vacuums: up to 40% off at Shark, Amazon, or Macy’s
iRobot Vacuums: up to $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, or Bed Bath & Beyond
Hoover Vacuums: up to 30% off at Walmart or Amazon
Best Dyson Sales

Dyson vacuums, from cordless to rollerball iterations, are a fan favorite amongst floor-care fanatics and lazy cleaners alike. This Memorial Day, score one for yourself up to $100 off at Dyson, Amazon, Walmart, or Home Depot.
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute
$349.99$449.99
Dyson
Dyson
Ball Multi Floor Hepa Filter Upright Vacuum
$331.99$410.34
Amazon
Dyson
V10 Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Re...
$279.99$379.99
Walmart
Dyson
V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Refurbished
$399.99$449.99
Walmart
Dyson
Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum C...
$499.00$599.00
Home Depot
Dyson
V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum
$296.08$329.99
Amazon
Best Bissell Sales

Bestselling Bissel vacuums are on super sale this Memorial Day weekend at Bissell, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond for up to $100 off.
Bissell
Edge Cordless Vacuum
$279.99$379.99
Bissell
Bissell
Spinwave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop And Vac
$329.99$429.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bissell
Crosswave All In One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleane...
$219.99$249.99
Amazon
Best Shark Sales

If you’re looking to branch out from the Dyson crowd, try out one of Shark’s top-rated clean machines. This weekend, the brand’s cordless, robot, and lightweight vacuums are up to 40% off at Shark, Amazon, and Macy’s.
Shark
Iq Robot Self-empty
$426.99$599.99
Amazon
Shark
Ionflex™ Duoclean™ Cord-free Ultra-light V...
$299.99$499.99
Macy's
Shark
Apex® Uplight™ Vacuum With Lift-away®
$229.99$329.99
Shark
Best iRobot Sales

Robot vacuums are perfect for busy homeowners and pet owners. Score some of iRobot’s most popular models this weekend for up to $100 off at Amazon, Walmart, and Bed Bath & Beyond.
iRobot
Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity
$249.99$279.99
Amazon
iRobot
Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop
$399.99$499.99
Walmart
iRobot
Roomba® I3 (3150) Wi-fi® Connected Robot V...
$349.99$399.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Hoover Sales

Hoover vacuums are household names for a reason — these suckers are convenient, long-lasting, and more affordable than most hi-tech cleaning brands. This Memorial Day weekend, grab a Hoover for under $200 at Walmart or Amazon.
Hoover
Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, Fh50150
$149.00$209.00
Walmart
Hoover
Onepwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$159.99$199.99
Walmart
Hoover
Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright V...
$119.99$169.99
Amazon
