You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Iridescent, otherworldly, fun — these aren't normally words I'd use to describe any old face mask. But Disco Kitten isn't any old face mask. The silvery jar of goo from K-beauty brand Memebox's skin-care arm, I Dew Care, is a shimmery miracle that doesn't just sit pretty on your face, but actually brightens your complexion like crazy, too.
The mask only launched last month and has already sold out twice at Ulta Beauty. It's loaded with soothing oat extract and exfoliating pearl powder to immediately brighten your skin; once it dries, it's meant to be slowly peeled off — an act which anyone who spent their elementary school days peeling dried Elmer's glue off their palms will find ridiculously satisfying.
Thankfully, Ulta Beauty has finally replenished its stock of Disco Kitten ($23). If you miss your chance to grab a jar, check out the slides ahead for five other illuminating masks we love just as much.