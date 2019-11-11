After graduating with a bachelor’s in English, Sonico kicked off her multifaceted career as a music journalist, which still influences her work and effortless flower-child-by-way-of-Silverlake aesthetic. During the nascent years of what we now refer to as “content-creating” in the mid-aughts, Sonico began sharing her fashion, photography, and literary interests through different iterations of blogs, which led to her building a thriving social media presence. But she can trace it all back to her magazine roots. “Doing print journalism helped me transition into blogging about myself in a format that was more tailored to an audience, even if it was only my friends at first,” she says.