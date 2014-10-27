So, we did what anyone would do: hopped in a car and drove up to Herkimer, NY to unearth 450-million-year-old precious stones. We saw firsthand how sustainable and responsible gems go from earth to earring. We also spoke to miners and artisans who work with conscious jewelers like Melissa to provide quality (and affordable!) diamonds you can actually feel good about buying. (Spoiler alert: We may be designing some pieces from these very diamonds — stay tuned for the full collection!)