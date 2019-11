We'll admit we didn't know much about Herkimer Diamonds before chatting with Melissa Joy Manning . But, boy, are we happy we got to know both. Not only does Melissa, a New Yorker by way of California, craft beautiful, handmade jewelry right here in the U.S.A., but she also spearheads the Council of Fashion Designers of America's sustainability board. Simply put: She knows a thing or two about making things the right way. And, when we got to spend the day at Melissa's gorgeous Wooster Street HQ for our second installment of Made In America, we learned that the world's top Herkimer mine was just five hours away.