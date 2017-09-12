If you've seen any of YouTube star Megan Batoon's mega-hit videos, you probably already know that her dance moves are seriously on-point. Boasting over 650,000 subscribers, Batoon's viral channel features an eclectic (and delightfully quirky) array of content, ranging from her mouthwatering cooking tips to a few hilariously vital home improvement how-to's. But when Batoon's ready to throw down some choreography, it's always lit, especially if she's rocking out to early Millennium deep-cuts like Nelly's 2000 classic, Ride Wit Me.
So when R29 staffer Lucie Fink met up with Batoon at 2017's VidCon, there really was only one thing to do: compete in the universe's ultimate shake-off, the Internet Dance Challenge. Check out their full, slightly ungainly contest above. But even if you'd forgotten about the electric slide or how to "JuJu on that beat" (and you wouldn't be alone if you had), one thing's for sure: we know we'll be looking at our shoulders in every Instagram from now on.
