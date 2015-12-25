Stressed and distracted, our own Lucie Fink decided to find out whether five days of meditation could help her chill.
Research has shown that people who meditate tend to have lower levels of depression and anxiety. Meditation can even reduce your levels of cortisol, the "stress hormone." It may also help you get better sleep and be a more compassionate person.
However, it can be difficult to get started, especially if you're just winging it on your own. Using a mantra can help you stay focused. For instance, you can try the metta meditation, which challenges you to start by looking inward, then to focus on someone else, and finally to focus on "all beings." Or, you can try your hand at mindfulness meditation, which helps us resist the urge to dwell on the stressful things in our lives.
Check out the video to see how it went for Lucie — and maybe get some inspiration for your own Zen life. If you're ready to find an easy way to add meditation to your routine, these stress-relief apps may hold the key to a clearer mind.
