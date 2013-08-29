Photography by: Darren Keith.
If you're the type of shopper that relies on the same brands over and over when it's time to buy a new pair of jeans, it's officially time to add some variety to your collection. You never know: You just might find softer, better-fitting blues that give you the Gisele-worthy legs your old reliable pair could never quite achieve. Enter McGuire, a brand-new denim line we can't wait to try out.
A Joe's Jeans and Gap alum, designer Marianne McDonald has created ultra-chic styles ranging from high-rise skinnies to boyish cropped pairs. McDonald compares denim to "something akin to good coffee or wine. At first it all tastes the same, but as you gain more knowledge and appreciation, you begin to become passionate about the elements that make it superior." Indeed, she's definitely created something superior if we have anything to say about it!
