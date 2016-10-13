Halloween Glitter Eyeshadow, Butterfly Face Paint

Halloween is the holiday for makeup-lovers. Yes, elaborate costumes and themed hairstyles are fun, but this is also the one day we get to show off our next-level face-beat skills. (And TBH, throwing together a cool beauty look is much easier than digging through your closet for a last-minute costume.)
So after a bit of brainstorming and a lot of digging through craft-supply stores, we teamed up with Maybelline and makeup artist Michael Anthony to bring our visions to life. Here you'll find three makeup looks for every Halloween personality — from the spooky superfan who goes all out to the procrastinator who waits until October 30 to make plans. Now — pics or it didn't happen.
