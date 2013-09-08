may-lindstrom

You guys, if Scandal's Olivia Pope were a skin care product, this is what she would be. It just fixes everything it comes in contact with, but does so in such a smooth, effortless way. My skin felt a little tingly while the mask was on my face, but unlike other products I've tried with the same sensation, it didn't leave me red or irritated. On the contrary, my complexion looked smooth and even upon removing it and patting my face dry. The next day, not to be gross, but everything that had been sitting in my pores for the past week magically pushed itself out. By the following day my skin looked soft, smooth, even, and clear. My problems = solved, at least for the moment.