Anyone who's been hardcore jeans hunting can attest to the fact that landing the perfect pair is no easy feat. And sometimes the most flattering finds are the ones that make our routine activities (sitting, moving, breathing, etc.) borderline unbearable. While we're occasionally willing to sacrifice comfort for the sake of looking good or trying out a new trend, Mavi's latest denim lineup doesn't force us to choose sides.
As model and street style star Elsa Hosk demonstrates, the brand's new designs allow for making moves without restriction — which we can imagine comes in handy for someone who's constantly bopping around to photo shoots and runway shows. The stretchy, easy-to-move-in styles can be found in the brand's new athleisure-inspired Indigo Move collection, which just hit stores, as well as its signature denim. In theory, all the things you reserve for your go-to spandex — lounging, crushing your to-do list, yoga-ing — can be done in these jeans. (Well, maybe not the latter.)
Is it safe to say our fave leggings have been replaced? The looks ahead point to a hard maybe. Click on to see our supermodel-approved favorites.
As model and street style star Elsa Hosk demonstrates, the brand's new designs allow for making moves without restriction — which we can imagine comes in handy for someone who's constantly bopping around to photo shoots and runway shows. The stretchy, easy-to-move-in styles can be found in the brand's new athleisure-inspired Indigo Move collection, which just hit stores, as well as its signature denim. In theory, all the things you reserve for your go-to spandex — lounging, crushing your to-do list, yoga-ing — can be done in these jeans. (Well, maybe not the latter.)
Is it safe to say our fave leggings have been replaced? The looks ahead point to a hard maybe. Click on to see our supermodel-approved favorites.