Feeling Spontaneous? That’s Just Mars In Aries

Honey, Mars is home. The Planet of Action, Drive, and Desire is finally entering into its all-time favorite sign after a two-year hiatus — in other words, we haven't felt vibes this strong since 2020. On May 24, Mars will enter Aries where it'll stay until July 4, giving us a perfect kickoff celebration to start off the summer.
Aries is the very first sign of the zodiac, meaning that this transit begins a brand-new cycle for Mars. This "is associated with events on the world stage that can affect us all and give us an extra dose of get-up-and-go," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "Mars conjuncts the moon as it enters the first sign of the zodiac, adding an extra boost of energy that can make us extremely busy or agitated."
When the Plant of Action in headstrong Aries, we like to take control of things and often work on increasing our personal drive and ambition. We'll be more direct and courageous — and we can use that to our advantage. "Expect this to be a spontaneous, forward-looking, and action-oriented period," Hale says. "Winning may become more important as Aries can be quite competitive. We will pursue things in a straightforward manner, which is the opposite of Mars in Pisces that often approaches things from a sideways and intuitive perspective. Aries is typically confident, optimistic, and does not let grass grow under their feet."
Mars in Pisces was a bit, er, turbulent, mainly due to the fact that the Planet of Action isn't exactly comfy in the sign of the fish. The planet "hates having to swim in this sign’s slow and murky waters," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "It has meant having to fight to keep our boundaries clear and for some, very low energy levels," she says. But now — and luckily for us — things are only looking up.
Since Mars only enters Aries once every two years, you'll need to figure out how to capitalize on this harmonious energy. Hint: It's all about the action. "This shift allows Mars to work at its best, making it easy for us to tackle big projects, chase our goals, and have more fun in the bedroom," says Montúfar. "Mars rules drive, ambition, and sex, so if you’ve been having trouble getting your needs met, this is the time to flip the script!" In other words, pitch that project, try out that new sex toy, and don't take no for an answer. You'll be surprised at the drive you have to push yourself — and your dreams — forward.
From May 28 to June 21, Mars in Aries will align with Venus in Taurus to bring us major opportunities in love and romance. "In mythology, Venus and Mars are known as the legendary cosmic lovers, so during the days that they are both positioned strongly in the sky at the same time, we can attract not only love, but also money," says Montúfar. The time is ripe to swipe on those dating apps and buy a lottery ticket (or two) — what've you got to lose?
But even with the most harmonious transits, there's always a shadow side and things to be on high alert for. "During this transit, we might rush to a decision, and signs like Leo and Capricorn — with big egos by nature — can act even more arrogant," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula. "Aries and Scorpio might get into power struggles, and all of the other signs can feel impatient during the Mars in Aries transit."
Look out for June 23 to July 4, when Mars clashes with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn — the peak of this energy will be on July 1, when the two planets form a square. Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, says this particular period will be super intense. "It’s a time in which we will assert our desires and emotions without care for others," she says. "Power struggles will be intensified, as will the need to dominate situations." Montúfar agrees, saying that we'll begin July on an intense note. "It will be important to watch our boundaries and also make sure we are not stepping on other people’s toes to climb the ladder of success," she says.
While Mars is in Aries, expect the unexpected. Spontaneity will be on your side, and you'll be able to achieve more than you actually thought you were capable of. Imposter syndrome, who?