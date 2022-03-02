What Venus In Aquarius Means For Your Love Life

Venus has been in hardworking Capricorn since November — an extra-long time, thanks to this year's Venus retrograde pulling the Planet of Love back into the sign of the sea goat. But now, it's time for a change. On March 6, Venus will enter forward-thinking Aquarius and stay there until April 5, giving us a change to lighten up, especially regarding our relationships, finances, creativity, and pleasure.
"Now, our hearts get to ease up on the intensity, make new connections, and just enjoy some of the easy breezy openness that comes with this air sign," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of the CosmicRx. "Aquarius energy invites us to own our most free-spirited self and when the Planet of Love shines in this sign, we are feeling more open-minded and more open-hearted."
Advertisement
Venus has an action-packed month coming up, so prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions. "During this four-week journey, Venus will connect with Mars, Saturn, Uranus, the Lunar Nodes of Destiny, asteroid Juno, asteroid Pallas, as well as Chiron," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "This means that our love lives are bound to be eventful, with many different phases within relationships beginning and ending."
The very day Venus enters Aquarius, its counterpart Mars, the Planet of Action, will too. "These two will form a conjunction on that day which will lead to major decisions when it comes to love," says Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck.
This planetary connection could present new opportunities for those looking to meet someone special, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com — but especially for a few specific astrological signs. "Libra or those born under a Libra ascendant could benefit in particular as both Venus and Mars will transit their 5th house of love increasing opportunities to meet someone new," she says. "Other signs that could benefit include Leo, Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius."
When Venus is in Aquarius we're more attracted to brains than bods. "Romantic interest may arise in the process of intellectual communication with an extraordinary person, often endowed with some unusual abilities or having an unusual profession," says Yana Yanovich, an astrologer at Nebula. "'Unusual' and 'unexpected' are the keywords for the planet Uranus, which rules this sign, and so very often love at first sight occurs during this transit."
Advertisement
If love at first sight isn't in the cards for you (or just isn't your thing), Yanovich says that someone who's been right under your noses may set off some butterflies in your stomach. "A person who has been around all the time and was not considered otherwise as a friend will cause other, not friendly, but deeper feelings, you will start seeing them in a different, more romantic light," she says.
Venus will meet with Saturn, the Planet of Structure and Karma, on March 28, a cosmic connection that Montúfar is calling "a big test" for relationships. "This is when we will know if we are really in or not," she says. "When it comes to love, Saturn either separates or seals the deal. This is when we will know if a relationship ends or gets taken to the next level." She points out that relationships that don't make it past this transit weren't meant to last, since Saturn also rules karma. The ones that do survive, though, will end up being stronger than ever.
For the next month, use the energy of Venus in Aquarius to let your inner social butterfly loose, and be open to new relationships — even those that aren't romantic. "Reach out to make plans with old friends or put yourself out there and join a new networking group or go to a local meetup for something that sparks your interest," says Murphy. "Under Venus in Aquarius, you never know who you are going to meet and how they may possibly change the trajectory of your life in a positive way!"
The Planet of Love and the forward-thinking, revolutionary sign are an interesting pair. Use this time to broaden your horizons — it may change your life forever.