What Venus In Aquarius Means For Your Love Life

Venus will meet with Saturn, the Planet of Structure and Karma , on March 28, a cosmic connection that Montúfar is calling "a big test" for relationships. "This is when we will know if we are really in or not," she says. "When it comes to love, Saturn either separates or seals the deal. This is when we will know if a relationship ends or gets taken to the next level." She points out that relationships that don't make it past this transit weren't meant to last, since Saturn also rules karma. The ones that do survive, though, will end up being stronger than ever.