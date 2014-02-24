While the standout accessories of Marni's spring '14 collection were probably the fancy-pants visors better suited for street-style sites than the U.S. Open, Consuelo Castiglioni went farther with the athletic inspiration for fall. This time, she went after your track suits and sweats.
Using sturdy, gray fabrics reminiscent of classic Champion, Castiglioni created dresses that are sartorial layer cakes of ruffled hems. She gave swishy pants with drawstring ties the high-fashion treatment and paired them with rich colors and furry accessories. And, she even transformed a sleeping-bag-like jacket into a truly flattering coordinating set with racing stripes detailing each side.
Of course, Marni really shines through its ladylike wares that are always served up with a twist. True to form, fall delivers on painterly stripes and the brand's iconic florals, and they come by way of oversized blanket coats cinched with wide belts and midi-length dresses with puffed-up bicep sleeves, respectively. Each look that paraded down the runway played up the comfort vibes — whether it was with the wide-neck turtlenecks (to be paired with feathered pencil skirts) or in the pointed-toe flats (to be paired with everything) — while still maintaining Marni's impeccable form and function. It's a true testament to the brand's ability to be a part of the ubiquitous sportswear trend, but do it in an elevated way that honors strong, march-to-the-beat-of-your-own-drum, Marni women everywhere.