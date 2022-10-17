Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. College was a non-negotiable in my family. My grandparents were poor and working class and college was simply not an option for them. Both sets of grandparents did everything they could to ensure my parents went to college. As a result, my parents are first-generation college graduates. When it came time for me to go to college, I was fortunate to have received some scholarships and a lot of help from my parents for an out-of-state private school. I ended up taking out $10,000 or so in loans which I have since repaid, unfortunately pre-Biden forgiveness (but I am 100% here for that, no bitterness here!). I also worked part-time all throughout college to earn spending money.