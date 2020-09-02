Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. My parents are immigrants and education is what brought them to America. If we wanted to be anything here, we knew we would need to study. While my parents did save enough for me to not worry as much about my education costs for the first two years of college, we didn't expect my dad to lose his job due to multiple company layoffs. So, I've had to take on a lot more in loans and financial responsibility. This has definitely caused some tension because my parents wanted to take care of my education, but they just couldn't at the end of the day.