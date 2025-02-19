Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an implicit expectation to pursue higher education, especially because both of my parents are doctors. I attended a college prep high school, which connected me with educators who saw and nurtured my potential. I still use many of the lessons they taught me and hold their kind words close to my heart.



I chose to attend an in-state public university to save money (that and I didn’t get into any of my dream schools). My entire college experience cost $60,000 in tuition over the course of five years to earn a double major. I’m incredibly lucky to have parents who covered most of my intuition and in my last year, I earned merit-based scholarships and research scholarships that covered my last two quarters.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up with the stability of a home, meals every night, and a commitment to investing in education, and all of this was possible because my parents had a stable source of income. My mom taught me the importance of living below your means and giving generously to support causes you care about. As a result, I’m a frequent user of digital coupons, try to use up what I have before buying something new, and regularly donate to causes I care about. Along the way, I developed a lot of guilt around spending money on ostensibly “frivolous” things like a makeup product or a throw pillow. It took me years to feel like I was allowed to buy things just because I wanted them, and I’m trying to find the balance between saving mindfully and spending on things I care about. My brother is also a financial advisor, and he has also helped make investing and saving for the future feel a lot less daunting.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a babysitter and dog walker in high school, a job that I discovered after connecting with my neighbor. I followed my dad’s advice to save 10% of every paycheck, which I’ve done at every job since.



Did you worry about money growing up?

It would be unfair to deny that I have the immense privilege of not having to worry about money because my family was always able to put food on the table and pay the bills. That said, I was always thinking about what job I’d have as an adult that would enable me to support myself as soon as possible. I distinctly remember when my parents signed me in for third grade, and a teacher asked what I wanted to be when I grew up. Even then, my only thought was, “How am I going to find a job to support myself?” Perhaps I put most of this pressure on myself because earning my own money felt like the only way to be independent — something I longed for since I was a kid.



Do you worry about money now?

I think about money a lot, but it’s not something I worry about as much anyway. I landed a six-figure job in tech right out of college, which quelled the fear I’ve had since third grade that I wouldn’t be able to support myself. A part of me will always wonder if any amount of money will be enough to feel truly secure, but I know that I at least have enough to spend on things I care about.



Since I started working full time after college, I have been saving and investing aggressively toward retirement as a way to care for my future self, but I’ve also been able to splurge on some things like my wedding, solo trips, and the home that my partner and I own. Now that many big money milestones are behind me, I feel like I can use the money I earn for the things I want. Lately, I’ve been investing in items that will last a lifetime, like solid gold jewelry that will never tarnish, or pieces of clothing made with fabrics that can stand the test of time. I’ve also been working on spending more to be generous with my friends, like buying gifts of things I think my friends would love but might not buy themselves. It also helps that I don’t want kids, which enables me to build for myself first and foremost. I’m on an endless journey to treat money as a tool to responsibly build my dream life and care for my future self.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

While I was in college, I was always working three part-time jobs so I could cover my rent and living expenses doing what I loved: mentoring students, writing, and editing. Since these jobs didn’t pay very well, I usually relied on some help to cover the last of my living expenses.



I landed an internship in tech between my third and fourth year of college, and it changed everything for me. I saved most of what I made that summer, and it led me on a path to a career in tech, including a full-time offer. Although I’ve supported myself financially since then, I still have the privilege of having parents who would be able to help me if I had a financial emergency.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

As a young adult, I would receive an allowance of $7 a week, or $1 a day if I did all my chores, a model I proposed as a way to reinforce good habits. My mom also helped me buy a condo during my last year of college and gifted me the down payment, which she gave to me because I chose an in-state college despite my desire to move to another state. That was the last payment she gave me other than some financial help for my wedding, and I’ve paid all of my own bills, including my mortgage, since then.