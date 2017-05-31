By Ab Hanna
Much like everything else in life, weed comes with positives and negatives. And if you’re new to the weed world, you should know that marijuana can come with some side effects — both good and bad. Some of those side effects, such as euphoria and getting the giggles, are enjoyable (and maybe even part of the reason you're smoking in the first place). But there are also more serious symptoms, including anxiety.
Knowing about the possibility for those side effects beforehand will, with any luck, make it less startling to experience any of them. And maybe you'll even take the chance to make a paranoia-busting plan before partaking.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of some common side effects that you should know about — and how to avoid and deal with them.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.