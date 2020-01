For the ceremony, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik filed Robbie's nails into elegant, square-shaped tips before painting them a rich shade of glossy magenta. To achieve the look, Bachik actually combined two Chanel lacquers β€” Tentation, a high-gloss fuchsia, and Provocation, a muted mauve β€” for a custom, cool-toned pink we'd happily use in place of our traditional red or burgundy polish. While those exact two colors are not currently available online, you can copy Robbie's tips with similar shades, below.