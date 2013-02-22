This fall, everyone’s favourite It-knit designer, Markus Lupfer, is embracing his artistic side. His cites his inspirations for his latest collection as Sonia Delaunay, Mark Rothko, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. So far, so highbrow.
How does this translate into items we can actually wear? Well, it’s all seen in the sharp silhouettes, muted color palettes, and vivid print motifs. There is also a whiff of punk about the clothes, a trend. we are going to be seeing a lot more of in this upcoming season
Works of art or wardrobe essentials? We can't decide, but either way, they’re going straight to the top of our shopping lists.
Photo: Courtesy of Markus Lupfer