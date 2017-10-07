Everyone has that one clothing item that is the crown jewel of their wardrobe. Mine is a Calvin Klein denim jacket that I wear at least three times a week. It's comfy, fits perfectly, and magically pairs well with every outfit. I've only had it for a few months, but I've worn it so much, the fabric is practically a second skin at this point. The bond is strong. And recently, I found the beauty versions of it: Marc Jacobs' Enamored Hi-Shine lacquer in Taboo.
Lately, my makeup look has felt incomplete without a shiny glaze of lacquer on my lips. Whether it's due to the changing of the seasons or the tiring of the ultra-matte lip trend, gloss has come back into my routine in a major way.
I carry three glosses in my bag at all times like a makeup Mary Poppins. They're my absolutely favorites of the moment, so I'm ruthless about retiring tubes from the roster if they don't deliver. Gloss wears off in under 15 minutes? Gone. Catches on my hair in the wind? Nope. Bleeds outside the lines and leaves my mouth dry? Don't have time for that.
When I tried the Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine lacquer formula, I immediately knew I'd found my new #1. First, the tube houses a ton of product and the applicator coats my lips fully with one dip. The formula is also A+ — hydrating, slightly minty, and buttery-smooth.
Taboo, a sheer, shimmery mauve, is my shade of choice because it's just slightly darker than my natural lip color and contains tiny flecks of sparkle for a subtle sheen. And while I love the color and texture of this product, my favorite thing about it is the balm-like layer it leaves behind on my lips. Even after the gloss fades, my lips are hydrated and plumped — no signs of dryness or sticky residue.
The price is a bit more than I'd normally spend on a lip product, but for something this long-lasting and perfectly pigmented, I can justify shelling out the extra money once every few months. For something I wear as often as my trusty jean jacket, it's definitely worth the splurge.
Marc Jacobs, Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss in Taboo, $28, available at Sephora.
