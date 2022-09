How Mansur Gavriel Has Reimagined The Logo Bag

First off, I'm so delighted by how lightweight this Mansur Gavriel bag is — I just hate when luxury bags, without anything in them, are already several pounds heavy. Back and shoulder pain is not chic. There was no interior lining in the bag (as expected if you know the Mansur Gavriel way), but the black colorway had this strikingly gorgeous rouge within. When I ask about the leather used, the duo says, "The Mini M Frame Bag is made with smooth Italian calf leather, which takes color really well," hinting at the other vibrant colorways of Crema, Grass, Ocean, and Camel. "In contrast, the leather we used for our first collection of handbags nearly 10 years ago was a natural vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which develops a patina over time. While we still produce handbags in that leather, for the M Frame Mini Bag, we love the saturation and shine of the Italian calf leather.” Secondly, I love the compact size of this Mini since I'm not a person who likes to tote around too much stuff — it snugly carries everything I need for errands and evenings out. (Those who need a roomier option can opt for the shoulder bag version .) The double-zip construction that meets in the middle of the M is a unique detail as well.