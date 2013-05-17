We've been looking forward to Aussie-born MANIAMANIA's Performance collection for quite some time now. So to say that we're absolutely stoked about its arrival in New York City would be an understatement.
Featuring oversized gemstone cocktail rings, bold statement necklaces, stackable bangles, and more, the collection — inspired by the jammin' '60s music era — has perfect items to top off any summer ensemble. And the best news is that for those of us not residing in the land Down Under, the MANIAMANIA gems will be available right here in NYC. Manhattanites can head to Maryam Nassir Zadeh and The Reformation to pick their pieces, while those across the bridge can find MANIAMANIA at Steven Alan and Beautiful Dreamers.
So what are you waiting for? Jump in on the MANIAMANIA mania! (Had to.)