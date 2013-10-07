You know all those minis, midis, and maxis you lived in all summer? Well, they just won't cut it for fall. You know this. So, why mourn bygone skirts when you can just get pumped for all the ultrachic trousers this season's got in store? Why, indeed.
For us, all it took was one glance at Mango's stock of pinstriped, perfectly slouched, velvet, cropped, and pleated pants to get us psyched for trouser weather, and all those sweaters, booties, and heels we'll be wearing with them. Click through for the full effect...and don't feel bad — those summer skirts deserve a break, anyway.