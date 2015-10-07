Jeans Too Short? The Cool-Kid Way To Add Inches To Your Pants

What denim brands don't tell you is that the pair of jeans you buy off the rack is actually much more than that. With every single pair, you're really getting two or three, since jeans are so easily manipulated that they can take on many lives before you're forced to retire them. Indeed, the style you started off with is hardly ever the style you end up with. Case in point: Those super-cropped jeans you bought a couple years ago have probably shrunk in the wash, and the leg doesn't feel as modern anymore. If only they were a couple inches longer and had a modern spin...
Well, the other other thing that denim brands don't tell you is that the undone hem look you've been seeing on the racks is actually super easy to do, and can add on an extra inch to the ends of the blues you already own. All you need is a seam ripper (or a pair of sharp scissors and a very careful hand), and a couple of minutes. Undo the hem, iron the ends, and you've got yourself a brand-new pair of old pants. Take a look above to see how it's done.
