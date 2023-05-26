5 Hot-Weather Makeup Tips That Make Getting Ready So Much Faster

For the application, you want to use an angled brush to sculpt it into your cheeks. Many of us think to dab the color on the apples of our cheeks (and if that works for you, keep on keeping on), but if you want the color to lift your face, Kish recommends using a brush to lift the color up into your hairline. With this technique, I've found that a few strokes of color make my face look lifted but not obviously flushed. Glow Sculpt comes in a few different shades, but the bright coral-pink Peachglow in particular has been a game-changer for waking up my face without any other makeup.