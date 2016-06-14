Even with our best intentions, makeup application doesn't always go as planned — especially when we're test-driving new products. Sometimes we over-powder our faces. Other times, in an attempt to even out our ever-elusive cat-eyes, we over-draw our liner. (Don't you hate that?)
But before you wipe off all your cosmetics and start from square one — which nobody has time for — we've got news for you: There are smart ways to tweak your existing makeup without taking it all off. We chatted with makeup artist Allie Smith to find out how. Check out her advice, ahead.
