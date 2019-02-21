The 7 Best Brands For Makeup That Won't Piss Off Sensitive Skin

When you have sensitive skin, trying out makeup is like sitting through an episode of Black Mirror (or The Bachelor, if that's more your thing): You have no idea where it's going or what might happen along the way, but you're prepared for the worst. Dabbing on that foundation or blush with five-star reviews could go just fine, or you could find yourself developing a five-alarm allergic reaction. The other option is to avoid the gamble as much as possible, by only seeking out the right ingredients and formulas for you.
"If you have sensitive skin, I typically recommend sticking to mineral-based makeup," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "It tends not to block pores, resulting in fewer breakouts, and is generally mild on the skin." Dermatologist Shari Sperling, DO, suggests looking for hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formulas, while also avoiding oil-based ingredients or products that could potentially clog pores.
So you can leave that second-guessing behind and nail your makeup without any setbacks, we found the best products for sensitive skin, and asked the pros to suggest their favorites, too. Ahead, 7 brands that won't add to your skin-care woes — leave that to dairy and changes in the weather.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.