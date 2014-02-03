The most practical of fashion items may once have had a reputation for not being the most luxurious. But, you don't have to look further than the sneakers on your feet to realize that notion is a thing of the distant past. And, the offerings from K-Way and Maje are the latest examples to catch our eye. Perhaps the French lines bonded so well because of their shared heritage. But, whatever the case, the two make for a very complementary partnership with a parka collection that's cool, casual, and completely practical.
The Maje and K-Way line comes complete with five designs of oversized jackets and parkas that can be packed into a pouch and whipped out in case you need to fend off the elements — in leopard prints, no less. While the designs are certainly effortless enough for tossing on over your cycling gear, the neutral gray and brown patterns also make the collection chic enough for pairing with a multitude of everyday spring ensembles. Priced from $250 to $320, the toppers will be available for purchase online and in stores at K-Way, and at Maje on February 20. Click on to check out the collection's styles that serve as a very pretty solution to weather protection.