But, if you visit the site yourself, you'll see that just about every piece has those dreaded three worlds below it: Out of Stock. And even if you sign up for the newsletter to be notified when the shop restocks, as I did, you'll realize it's quickly wiped clean within a matter of hours — or even minutes. But, the reason this shop doesn't always have endless stock is admittedly a good one. Turns out, every piece on Maison Cléo is entirely handmade in a workshop in the north of France by one and only one seamstress, Cléo. You'll see below the site's logo the words "Mère et fille." Yep, this French-girl style shop is run by just that: A French girl and her seamstress mother.