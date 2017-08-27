You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Certain fashion items are worth the chase. Once you've set your sight on something, even if it sells out three times before you finally get your hands on it, when you finally do, it feels like you've hit the jackpot. I like to think that's how I'll feel when I get my hands on the Agnès blouse — or any piece, really — from Maison Cléo, yet another brand I discovered on Instagram.
The Agnès blouse is that white top you have in your head that you've always been searching for but never quite found (and instead, have accumulated a few almost-there options). It's 100% cotton and features a perfectly puffy sleeve and dainty tie front that gapes a bit to let your belly button make a charming appearance when the breeze blows. And, it comes in at only 80 Euros. And surrounding the Agnès top on Maison Cléo is a bunch of equally effortless blouses, dresses, and separates that look like they're fit for Jeanne Damas.
But, if you visit the site yourself, you'll see that just about every piece has those dreaded three worlds below it: Out of Stock. And even if you sign up for the newsletter to be notified when the shop restocks, as I did, you'll realize it's quickly wiped clean within a matter of hours — or even minutes. But, the reason this shop doesn't always have endless stock is admittedly a good one. Turns out, every piece on Maison Cléo is entirely handmade in a workshop in the north of France by one and only one seamstress, Cléo. You'll see below the site's logo the words "Mère et fille." Yep, this French-girl style shop is run by just that: A French girl and her seamstress mother.
And, that's so cute, it just makes me want to buy this top (and support their business) even more. One day I'll get my hands on a piece for myself, but until then, I'll be shopping the similar options ahead, dreaming of the day when I snag a re-stock...