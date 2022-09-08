This Under-$200 Dutch Oven Has Become The MVP In My Kitchen

This all boils down to personal preference, of course, but I personally found Made In to be situated perfectly in between the legacy brands (which sell Dutch ovens I simply cannot afford) and of-the-moment DTC brands (which sell Dutch ovens that have a certain trendy Millennial-leaning color palette or finishes that aren't really my style). What I especially love about Made In's $199 Dutch oven — which I secured in this beautiful creamy hue called Linen — is its timeless silhouette and enamel finish that looks like decor atop my stove. Aesthetically, it checks out why these Dutch ovens look particularly classic: They're manufactured by generations-spanning, family-owned craftspeople based in Northeast France using high-end raw materials. And, if you need further convincing of its stellar quality, a Made In rep confirms that its kitchenware is used by Michelin-starred restaurants (Chicago’s Alinea and NYC’s Le Bernardin, as two examples) and various hotel groups across the country. Flip over what the brand dubs the Cloud Cover Lid and you'll see uniform dimples designed to "trap steam and self-baste your stews."