There's nothing quite like falling in love with a collection that is readily available and totally affordable. Seriously, it's like a dream come true, especially when it's put out by a name (in this case, names) we completely trust: Macy's and MADE Fashion Week. Yep, you read that right people. These two powerhouses have teamed up to bring us a line inspired by a few of our favorite things, from music to pop culture to street style, and we're completely smitten.
As you know, MADE's all about supporting emerging designers, so consider us eager to spend money on every single piece from the collection. We're especially starry-eyed over that solar-print dress. And, hey, considering all the pieces range from $39-$139 (yes, we're serious), we're awfully tempted to collect them all. Oh, and the lookbook is shot by Terry Richardson, so you'll probably want to print some of these bad boys out for your outfit-inspiration board because, well, they're awfully cool.
We've already partied down with Macy's to celebrate the launch, so now there's only one thing left to do — shop!
Photo: Courtesy of Macy's