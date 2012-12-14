Dear reader, did you really think we weren't going to get you anything for Christmas? We know we wouldn't be where we are without you, so for the sake of giving back, we're sharing some fashion love. We've teamed up with M.Patmos, one of our favorite NYC labels, to bring you 20% off everything on the designer's site — even the sale items!
Just for reading R29, you'll be able to take your pick of the classic, whimsical pieces, to gift your friends or treat yourself. All you have to do is enter the code "Refinery20" at checkout between now and December 22, and wait for your goodies to arrive. The best part? A portion of the sale's proceeds will go to Sandy victims, so your dollars are doing double duty.
Photo: Courtesy of M.Patmos
