Luxury Fashion Items To Invest In 2025, According To Resale Experts

With the continuously rising popularity of secondhand fashion, it's easier than ever to buy a designer piece without paying the listing price. But with ever-changing trends and the still somewhat costly price tags on certain brands and collections (for example, Chanel), which luxury items will hold their value and justify stretching out the wallet, and which are just fads that will be over before the year is up? To answer that, we tapped the resale experts at some of the biggest secondhand platforms to tell us what they are taking stock of in 2025.