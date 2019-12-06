13 Luxe Gifts For Your Best Friend — When A Candle Just Won’t Cut It

If we're lucky, most of us have at least one friend that is there with us through everything: someone who is just as game to tolerate our incessant workshopping of dating-app openers and complaints about work drama as they are to celebrate our promotions and finally getting over our exes. And while a festive holiday candle is always a solid gift, our ride or dies deserve a little something extra for all that love and care they give us 365 days a year.
That's why we've curated this list of 13 extravagant (or, at the very least, extravagant-feeling) presents to give the Rachel to your Monica, the Paris to your Nicole come gift-exchange time this holiday season: from the coziest of cashmere sleep masks to patterned tights that are sure to make a luxury statement. Click through to check out our favorite posh presents for that friend who always goes above and beyond. It's time to finally give back.
