The nights are drawing in and the temperature is plummeting. You deserve to treat yourself — some more me-time, if you will. What better way than with an exciting new addition to your sex toy collection? Luckily, Lovehoney’s Black Friday event is coming, with enticing offers of up to 60% off vibrators, lube, lingerie, and more. Early access deals have already begun, but the full sale runs until November 30, so you have plenty of time to fill up your cart. Enjoy discounts on everything from reader favorites Womanizer , Lovense, Tracey Cox, and more (most of which rarely go on sale). Or, splurge and grab one of Lovehoney's popular sex kits or Advent calendars (which are newly marked down!).Deals this good (and this far in advance!) are sure to sell out — so start planning your wish list now! To get you started, we’ve put together a guide to the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, including all the information you need and the very best sex toy deals. Read on to find out the products we're adding to our carts ASAP and how to score discounts on the top-reviewed Womanizer Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator and the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit